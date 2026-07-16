Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 64,300 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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