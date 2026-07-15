Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 8,450 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuit by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,274,391,000 after acquiring an additional 512,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 172.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,849,000 after acquiring an additional 426,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $282.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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