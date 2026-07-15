Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 2,350.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 49 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

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CACI International Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE CACI opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. CACI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.70 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $609.09.

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CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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