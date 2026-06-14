LM Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

LM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of LM Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $321.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $363.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.40. The company has a market capitalization of $577.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Trending Headlines about Visa

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About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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