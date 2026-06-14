LM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

LM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of LM Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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