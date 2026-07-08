Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 15,423 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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