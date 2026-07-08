Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 39,105 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ MU opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $895.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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