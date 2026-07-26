Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Lifted by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.6% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $696,891,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $582.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $412.55 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $523.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.21. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $624.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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