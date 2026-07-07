Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Trimmed by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.05. 249,559 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MOU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, marking the first planned manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S. and opening the door to more European defense revenue. Reuters article

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MOU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, marking the first planned manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S. and opening the door to more European defense revenue. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also announced progress on PAC-3 sustainment across Europe, including discussions of a dedicated missile maintenance facility, which could support recurring service and sustainment income. Yahoo Finance article

Lockheed Martin also announced progress on PAC-3 sustainment across Europe, including discussions of a dedicated missile maintenance facility, which could support recurring service and sustainment income. Positive Sentiment: NATO-related defense deals highlighted billions of dollars in new contracts and backlogs for major defense names, including Lockheed Martin, reinforcing demand visibility for the company’s weapons systems. Reuters article

NATO-related defense deals highlighted billions of dollars in new contracts and backlogs for major defense names, including Lockheed Martin, reinforcing demand visibility for the company’s weapons systems. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin agreed to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, strengthening its anti-submarine warfare and undersea defense capabilities and broadening its naval portfolio. Reuters article

Lockheed Martin agreed to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, strengthening its anti-submarine warfare and undersea defense capabilities and broadening its naval portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Trump wants Sikorsky to help fund a new White House helipad are more of a political headline than a clear earnings driver, so the stock impact is likely limited. Benzinga article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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