Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $522.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $582.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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