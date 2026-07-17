Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $607.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a $10.5 billion U.S. Special Operations Command contract to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won a to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will expand Lockheed Martin Ventures into the U.K. and Europe , committing at least $100 million to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Article Title

The company said it will , committing at least to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its undersea and submarine market exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Article Title

Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With quarterly earnings due next week , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Article Title

With , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin shares have also been under some pressure recently, reflecting broader investor caution ahead of earnings despite the new contract news. Article Title

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.97. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here