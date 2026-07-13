Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,782 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.7% of Paradiem LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paradiem LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $523.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $609.68.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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