Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Raised by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $529.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $546.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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