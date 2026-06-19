Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Position Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lockheed Martin worth $271,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $540.09 and its 200-day moving average is $565.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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