Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654,323 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 136,961 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.72% of Lockheed Martin worth $800,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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