Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,707 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $106,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 10.5%

LMT stock opened at $568.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.92 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $615.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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