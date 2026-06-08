Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $113.17 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,401 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.46% of STERIS worth $113,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $4,088,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,163,347.64. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.14 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. STERIS's payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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