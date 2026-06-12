Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,953 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,190 shares of the company's stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 203,220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,895 shares of the company's stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 341,034 shares of the company's stock worth $98,509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:BURL opened at $342.10 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $351.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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