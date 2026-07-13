Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Stock Holdings Decreased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,715 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.36% of Logitech International worth $47,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 911.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 678 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $83.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Logitech International's payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Logitech International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.57.

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About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report).

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