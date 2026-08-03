Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 9,794 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $234.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Autodesk's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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