Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 70,363 APi Group Corporation $APG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,066,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in APi Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in APi Group by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,125,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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APi Group Price Performance

APG stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. APi Group's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,705,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,237,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $420,299,425. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,981,141.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,477,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,121,649.16. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,147,643 shares of company stock valued at $90,855,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

More APi Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of $8.875 billion to $9.025 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.205 billion to $1.245 billion , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. APi forecasts 2026 net revenues and raises adjusted EBITDA outlook

APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 performance: APi reported earnings of $0.44 per share , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.25 billion , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up 13.3% year over year . APi Group second-quarter earnings report

APi reported earnings of , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up . Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum continued: Management cited more than 10% organic revenue growth , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. APi Group reports record second-quarter results

Management cited more than , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Results broadly met expectations: Zacks characterized the $0.44 EPS result as in line with its consensus estimate, meaning the positive reaction is driven more by revenue growth, margins and raised guidance than by a major earnings surprise. APi Q2 earnings match estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APG. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on APi Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Report on APi Group

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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