Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 72,571 Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Trimble by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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