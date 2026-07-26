Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in MSCI were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $722.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.67 and a 200 day moving average of $576.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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