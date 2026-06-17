Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 30,409 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,546,264,000 after buying an additional 436,563 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here