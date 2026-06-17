Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $16,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.25 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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