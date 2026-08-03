Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 84,056 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $141,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,448. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Martin South sold 7,100 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,348,929.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,913.68. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $189.89 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.94.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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