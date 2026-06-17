Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 289,518 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,244,251,000 after acquiring an additional 846,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $478.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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