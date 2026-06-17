Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,552,171 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 0.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 268,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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