Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSLA opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $400.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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