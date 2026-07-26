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Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Veralto logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its Veralto stake by 8.3% in the first quarter, selling 12,223 shares and ending with 135,546 shares valued at about $12.0 million.
  • Veralto reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.07 versus $1.02 expected and revenue of $1.42 billion versus $1.40 billion expected, with revenue up 6.8% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable July 31, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $106.33.
  • Interested in Veralto? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.06% of Veralto worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Veralto by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 102.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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