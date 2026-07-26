Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 50,264 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Xylem were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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