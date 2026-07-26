Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,301 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.42 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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