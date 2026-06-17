Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $11.45 Million Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,748 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,786,710 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.06% of PTC worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in PTC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PTC by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,415 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PTC by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torque Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Torque Asset Management LLC now owns 103,256 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC launched a new solution aimed at connecting disparate industrial networks, which supports its software/platform growth story and could help sentiment around future revenue opportunities. PTC Launches Solution that Connects Disparate Networks

PTC launched a new solution aimed at connecting disparate industrial networks, which supports its software/platform growth story and could help sentiment around future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says PTC’s recent pullback may be creating a more attractive entry point for investors despite execution risks, suggesting the stock may be viewed as oversold relative to its long-term setup. Orbit Makes PTC's Recent Pullback Interesting Despite Execution Risks

Some market commentary says PTC’s recent pullback may be creating a more attractive entry point for investors despite execution risks, suggesting the stock may be viewed as oversold relative to its long-term setup. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-focused articles note that PTC has underperformed the broader technology sector over the past year, but sentiment remains somewhat constructive with multiple price targets still above recent trading levels. PTC Inc. Stock: Is PTC Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Analyst-focused articles note that PTC has underperformed the broader technology sector over the past year, but sentiment remains somewhat constructive with multiple price targets still above recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights that PTC has lagged the tech sector recently, which can weigh on investor confidence even as analysts remain cautiously optimistic. PTC Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here