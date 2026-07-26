Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $13.90 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Corteva were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Corteva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on Corteva to $95 from $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock.

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Corteva to $95 from $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Corteva to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects ahead of the company’s upcoming results.

Zacks upgraded Corteva to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects ahead of the company’s upcoming results. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Q2 earnings growth as premium seed demand, new products, and productivity gains help offset pricing and inflation pressure. Corteva Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Investors Should Expect

Analysts expect Q2 earnings growth as premium seed demand, new products, and productivity gains help offset pricing and inflation pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, which supports the stock’s income profile but is not a major growth catalyst. Corteva Declares Quarterly Dividend

Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, which supports the stock’s income profile but is not a major growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report Q2 earnings soon, and investors are awaiting confirmation that demand and operating efficiency trends are holding up. Corteva (CTVA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Corteva's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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