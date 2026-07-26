Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,298 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Essex Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.34 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $300.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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