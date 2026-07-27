Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 46,960 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get EPAM Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $89.94 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $222.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. EPAM Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPAM Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPAM Systems wasn't on the list.

While EPAM Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here