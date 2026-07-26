Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,195 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 67,182 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in HP were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $236,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $228,153,000 after buying an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 143.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HP by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,948,700 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $110,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 5.3%

HP stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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