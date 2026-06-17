Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 79,490 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in AGCO were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 951.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 64.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AGCO opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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