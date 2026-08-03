Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 34,357 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,158 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clean Harbors from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $313.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $313.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $335.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.93.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Clean Harbors Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts

TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook remains attractive: Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Clean Harbors

Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance: Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction.

Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risks: With the stock near its 52-week high and trading at roughly 38 times earnings, some investors may be taking profits or questioning whether further gains are already priced in. GuruFocus also characterized the shares as overvalued despite a strong overall score. Clean Harbors Valuation Analysis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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