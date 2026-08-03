Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,941 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $10,377,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 145,557 shares of company stock worth $56,375,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $340.02 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $372.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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