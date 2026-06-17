Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $13.66 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,279 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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