Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $4.55 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here