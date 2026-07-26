Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,085 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 62,747 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Copart were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Copart by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Copart's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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