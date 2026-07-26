Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $966.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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