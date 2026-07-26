Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,584 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Ichor Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of ICHR opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,441.82. This trade represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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