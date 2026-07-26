Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,412 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Sysco were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Sysco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $542,780,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sysco by 301.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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