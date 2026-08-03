Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,048 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 464.63%. Colgate-Palmolive's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

More Colgate-Palmolive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Colgate Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins

Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms Annual Sales Forecast

Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Negative Sentiment: North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Colgate Warns New Tariffs Will Outweigh Recent Refund Windfall

North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.86 despite the adjusted earnings beat, and organic sales growth was only 2.4%. The combination of slower underlying growth, domestic weakness and tariff risk is outweighing the quarter’s positive margin and earnings performance.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

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