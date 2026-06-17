Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 21,261 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 21,261 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in MasTec were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $369.44 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $379.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.78. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.98 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $459.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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