Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 2,438,336 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,449 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,438,336 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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