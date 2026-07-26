Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 3,124 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $202,114,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of Regeneron’s upcoming quarterly results, with one note saying the company is positioned to beat earnings expectations. Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Guggenheim Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: REGN Price Target to $1,000.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are advertising deadlines and investor-rights notices related to the already-filed Regeneron securities class action, keeping the issue in the spotlight but not adding new allegations. The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 14, 2026 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lawsuit - REGN
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, and others, issued similar class-action reminders, which extends the legal-news flow around REGN. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm
- Negative Sentiment: Several lawsuits claim Regeneron misled investors about clinical-trial protocol and statistical risks, with one report citing a sharp selloff and an estimated $11 billion market-cap hit after the trial failure disclosure. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Disclosures About Key Trial's Protocol and Ultimate Failure - HBSS
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
REGN stock opened at $656.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $635.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
(Free Report
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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.
Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.
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